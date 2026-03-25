obasi jackson

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Music
Pop Smoke’s Family To Honor His Legacy With Brooklyn Coffee Shop
Pop Smoke's family is opening up a new coffee shop called Pop's Place, and they're currently looking for baristas.
By
Caroline Fisher
March 25, 2026