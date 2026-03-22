Drake Is Reportedly On Pace To Achieve Hip-Hop's Biggest Streaming Year Ever

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake On Pace Hip Hop Biggest Streaming Year Ever
Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Drake might make this hypothetical streaming achievement even more significant if he drops "ICEMAN" later in 2026.

Drake is always breaking Spotify records, whether it's garnering the most streams as a rapper in 2026 so far or topping year-end lists. The most recent updates on his commercial performance this year reportedly keep him on pace to achieve the biggest streaming year in hip-hop history.

According to Bars on Instagram, Drizzy just became the first rapper to surpass 4 billion Spotify streams in 2026, which he reportedly achieved in 77 days. Other close names include Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Kendrick Lamar. He previously had his biggest streaming year ever on the platform (and in rap history) in 2025 with 17.6 billion streams. As such, this hypothetical achievement would be the 6ix God breaking his own record.

Not only that, but the Toronto superstar reportedly became the first artist to surpass 120 billion total streams on Spotify across his entire discography. Also, he broke the record for a rapper's single-day streams on the platform, garnering 92.4 million streams on Valentine's Day last year. Although folks still debate about Drake's artistry, it's clearly still resonating with so many people.

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Is Drake A Billionaire?

With all these records and achievements in mind, many fans expect that the OVO mogul should be a billionaire by now. Of course, a lot of his revenue comes from record label contracts, brand endorsements and partnerships, and other business endeavors outside of streaming earnings. But The Boy hasn't been confirmed as a billionaire at press time, with an estimated reported net worth of up to $400 million.

This still makes him one of the richest artists in the world, a status this commercial performance holds up. But there might be more moves in 2026 that make this possible streaming year record even more impressive.

Drake's new album ICEMAN is on the way, although we don't have an official release date for it yet. Many fans expect it to come out soon, or at least at some point this year. We're still getting significant hints about the project, even if fans continue to demand a drop. As such, there's a lot of anticipation brewing for what the tracklist could hold.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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