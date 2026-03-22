Drake Is Reportedly On Pace To Achieve Hip-Hop's Biggest Streaming Year Ever

Drake is always breaking Spotify records, whether it's garnering the most streams as a rapper in 2026 so far or topping year-end lists. The most recent updates on his commercial performance this year reportedly keep him on pace to achieve the biggest streaming year in hip-hop history.

According to Bars on Instagram, Drizzy just became the first rapper to surpass 4 billion Spotify streams in 2026, which he reportedly achieved in 77 days. Other close names include Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Kendrick Lamar. He previously had his biggest streaming year ever on the platform (and in rap history) in 2025 with 17.6 billion streams. As such, this hypothetical achievement would be the 6ix God breaking his own record.

Not only that, but the Toronto superstar reportedly became the first artist to surpass 120 billion total streams on Spotify across his entire discography. Also, he broke the record for a rapper's single-day streams on the platform, garnering 92.4 million streams on Valentine's Day last year. Although folks still debate about Drake's artistry, it's clearly still resonating with so many people.

Is Drake A Billionaire?

With all these records and achievements in mind, many fans expect that the OVO mogul should be a billionaire by now. Of course, a lot of his revenue comes from record label contracts, brand endorsements and partnerships, and other business endeavors outside of streaming earnings. But The Boy hasn't been confirmed as a billionaire at press time, with an estimated reported net worth of up to $400 million.

This still makes him one of the richest artists in the world, a status this commercial performance holds up. But there might be more moves in 2026 that make this possible streaming year record even more impressive.