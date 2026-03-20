West To East - Song by Skilla Baby featuring 42 Dugg

Skilla Baby is someone who has captivated fans over the last few years. Overall, his supporters have been waiting for some new music, and on Friday, he delivered. In fact, he joined forces with 42 Dugg for a song that is certainly going to capture some attention. From the energetic production to the aggressive flows and even the catchy hook, both artists put on a clinic with this effort. Skilla Baby's voice is commanding, and by the time Dugg comes in, you're already hooked on the song. This is a stacked New Music Friday, and Skilla Baby has managed to stand out from the pack.
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics West To East
I'm somewhere at the plug house cashin' out
My opps somewhere being a bitch, pickin' caskets out
They tryna kick me out Detroit 'cause I be spazzin' out
A n***a make me mad enough, they know I'm crashin' out