West To East - Song by Skilla Baby featuring 42 Dugg

Skilla Baby and 42 Dugg have joined forces on the new track "West To East," and as you will hear, both artists are popping off.

Skilla Baby is someone who has captivated fans over the last few years. Overall, his supporters have been waiting for some new music, and on Friday, he delivered. In fact, he joined forces with 42 Dugg for a song that is certainly going to capture some attention. From the energetic production to the aggressive flows and even the catchy hook, both artists put on a clinic with this effort. Skilla Baby's voice is commanding, and by the time Dugg comes in, you're already hooked on the song. This is a stacked New Music Friday, and Skilla Baby has managed to stand out from the pack.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!