OFG! - Song by Mike WiLL Made-It featuring J. Cole

Mike WiLL Made-It's new album R3SET contains an impressive tracklist with some massive features. One of those featured artists is none other than J. Cole, who is fresh off The Fall-Off. They linked up on the song "OFG!" and there is no denying that this will be a bit polarizing. This song features some skeletal production that allows J. Cole to really shine. However, Cole takes a colder approach to this song. There is a very clinical feeling to his verse, but it serves the production well. Overall, this is a producer/rapper combo that just works. Mike WiLL's album is great, and we highly recommend diving in today.
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: R3SET
Quotable Lyrics from OFG!
T, T, shout to Lionel Messi, he's the G.O.A.T
Only started watchin' weeks ago
Why they never told me soccer was lit?
Thought it was only for crackers and shit
Taught me to dribble the rock and that's it
Compared to what that boy Mbappé be gеttin'