OFG! - Song by Mike WiLL Made-It featuring J. Cole

Mike WiLL Made-It's new album "R3SET" is finally here, and it contains a new song with J. Cole called "OFG!"

T, T, shout to Lionel Messi, he's the G.O.A.T Only started watchin' weeks ago Why they never told me soccer was lit? Thought it was only for crackers and shit Taught me to dribble the rock and that's it Compared to what that boy Mbappé be gеttin'

Mike WiLL Made-It's new album R3SET contains an impressive tracklist with some massive features. One of those featured artists is none other than J. Cole , who is fresh off The Fall-Off. They linked up on the song "OFG!" and there is no denying that this will be a bit polarizing. This song features some skeletal production that allows J. Cole to really shine. However, Cole takes a colder approach to this song. There is a very clinical feeling to his verse, but it serves the production well. Overall, this is a producer/rapper combo that just works. Mike WiLL's album is great, and we highly recommend diving in today.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!