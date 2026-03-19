Boosie Badazz Responds As Woman Claims He Raped Her At Five Years Old

BY Caroline Fisher
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Boosie Badazz Responds Woman Claims
Nov 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper Boosie during a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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A woman is currently going viral after taking to social media with some incredibly serious allegations against Boosie Badazz.

Boosie Badazz is currently facing some incredibly serious allegations, but according to him, there's absolutely zero truth to them. Recently, a woman took to social media to allege that the Louisiana rapper sexually assaulted her when she was just five years old. She claims he dated her mother in the early 2000s, describing him as an allegedly "violent person."

It didn't take long for Boosie to respond, and he didn't hold back. In a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk, he proclaims his innocence and vows to take legal action against his accuser. Moreover, he asks for help identifying her, even offering fans money for any information they can provide him with.

"They got this lying a** b*tch that gave me fake accusations, saying I raped her when she was five years old, and gave me the worst accusation a man could have in the world," he began. "So I'm suing this b*tch for defamation of character. I just left the lawyer's office."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Exposes Alleged “Stalker” Who Called CPS On Him

Does Boosie Badazz Have A Stalker?

"I need her real name," he continued. "I've got $1000 to anybody who's got her real name. I need her brother's real name, her cousin's real name, her mama's real name, her grandpa's real name. [...] I'm about to show this b*tch that I'm not to be f*cked with. This is some crazy sh*t." At the time of writing, the woman has not publicly responded to Boosie's legal threat.

News of these latest allegations comes just a couple of days after the 43-year-old made some of his own. In various social media posts shared earlier this week, he revealed that someone recently called CPS on him and his fiancée, Rajel.

Eventually, he says he was able to find the caller's social media profiles, only to discover that she'd allegedly posted about him several times. He put her on blast, posting several photos of her and labeling her an alleged "stalker."

Read More: What Went Wrong Between 50 Cent & Maino?

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
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