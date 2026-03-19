Boosie Badazz Responds As Woman Claims He Raped Her At Five Years Old

Boosie Badazz is currently facing some incredibly serious allegations, but according to him, there's absolutely zero truth to them. Recently, a woman took to social media to allege that the Louisiana rapper sexually assaulted her when she was just five years old. She claims he dated her mother in the early 2000s, describing him as an allegedly "violent person."

It didn't take long for Boosie to respond, and he didn't hold back. In a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk, he proclaims his innocence and vows to take legal action against his accuser. Moreover, he asks for help identifying her, even offering fans money for any information they can provide him with.

"They got this lying a** b*tch that gave me fake accusations, saying I raped her when she was five years old, and gave me the worst accusation a man could have in the world," he began. "So I'm suing this b*tch for defamation of character. I just left the lawyer's office."

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"I need her real name," he continued. "I've got $1000 to anybody who's got her real name. I need her brother's real name, her cousin's real name, her mama's real name, her grandpa's real name. [...] I'm about to show this b*tch that I'm not to be f*cked with. This is some crazy sh*t." At the time of writing, the woman has not publicly responded to Boosie's legal threat.

News of these latest allegations comes just a couple of days after the 43-year-old made some of his own. In various social media posts shared earlier this week, he revealed that someone recently called CPS on him and his fiancée, Rajel.