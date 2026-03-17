SleazyWorld Go Found Guilty Of Federal Gun Charge

In 2022, an investigation into Michigan rapper SleazyWorld Go began after he was spotted flaunting guns on social media. Later that same year, he was arrested. Ultimately, over 30 posts showing him in possession of guns shared over two years were discovered by authorities.
He's barred from possessing firearms due to his 2016 robbery conviction. In August of 2023, he was indicted on counts of knowingly possessing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
“Due to [SleazyGo World’s] open possession of firearms despite his status as a convicted felon, the presence of several armed gang members from the SleazyWorld/Brotherland Gangs, and the knowledge known to ATF personnel that the members of the gangs are associated with gun violence, drug sales, and illegally modified fully automatic firearms, investigators determined enforcement action was appropriate,” a court document tied to the case read. “ATF personnel contacted tactical officers of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Special Operations Unit.”
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SleazyWorld Go Gun Investigation
"Upon arrival of tactical officers from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, ISAAC and his associates fled on foot inside the townhome residence located at […] in an effort to elude detention by law enforcement," it continued.
Last week, a jury reached a mixed verdict in his case. They found him guilty of knowingly possessing a Romarm/Cugir 7.62x39mm pistol. They found him not guilty, however, of possession of a machine gun.
“Mr. Isaac respects the jury’s time and the court process," SleazyWorld Go's team told KCTV5 following the verdict. "While he was found not guilty on several serious allegations, one count remains, and his legal team will be addressing it through post-trial motions. Outside of this matter, he remains focused on his family, his businesses, and continuing to give back to the community.”