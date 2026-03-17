SleazyWorld Go Found Guilty Of Federal Gun Charge

An investigation into Michigan rapper SleazyWorld Go began in 2022 after he was spotted flaunting guns online.

“Mr. Isaac respects the jury’s time and the court process," SleazyWorld Go's team told KCTV5 following the verdict. "While he was found not guilty on several serious allegations, one count remains, and his legal team will be addressing it through post-trial motions. Outside of this matter, he remains focused on his family, his businesses, and continuing to give back to the community.”

“Due to [SleazyGo World’s] open possession of firearms despite his status as a convicted felon, the presence of several armed gang members from the SleazyWorld/Brotherland Gangs, and the knowledge known to ATF personnel that the members of the gangs are associated with gun violence, drug sales, and illegally modified fully automatic firearms, investigators determined enforcement action was appropriate,” a court document tied to the case read. “ATF personnel contacted tactical officers of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Special Operations Unit.”

In 2022, an investigation into Michigan rapper SleazyWorld Go began after he was spotted flaunting guns on social media. Later that same year, he was arrested. Ultimately, over 30 posts showing him in possession of guns shared over two years were discovered by authorities.

About The Author

Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.