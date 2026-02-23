I Want Blood - Album by SleazyWorld Go

SleazyWorld Go has come through with a 13-track project called "I Want Blood," which is packed with energetic tracks.

SleazyWorld Go has delivered his new project I Want Blood, and it is packed with bangers. This new project contains 13 tracks and contains some features from the likes of EBK Jaaybo and even Babyfxce E. The Kansas City native puts on for his city with this new project, which proves to be one of his most consistent to date. There is raw energy all over this album, and there is no denying that the artist has hit the sweet spot with I Want Blood. If you're already a fan, you're going to have to listen. If you're not a fan, then give this a try and you might become one.

