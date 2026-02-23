I Want Blood - Album by SleazyWorld Go

SleazyWorld Go has delivered his new project I Want Blood, and it is packed with bangers. This new project contains 13 tracks and contains some features from the likes of EBK Jaaybo and even Babyfxce E. The Kansas City native puts on for his city with this new project, which proves to be one of his most consistent to date. There is raw energy all over this album, and there is no denying that the artist has hit the sweet spot with I Want Blood. If you're already a fan, you're going to have to listen. If you're not a fan, then give this a try and you might become one.
Release Date: February 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for I Want Blood
- Championship Ring
- I Want Blood
- Free Shiesty
- 2v2 with EBK Jaaybo
- 5AM in KC with Babyfxce E
- Stella
- The Belt
- The Torch
- Why Would You
- Lululemon
- Hold Me
- Time I Fly
- When I'm Gone