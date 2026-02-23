I Want Blood - Album by SleazyWorld Go

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
I Want Blood I Want Blood
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
SleazyWorld Go has come through with a 13-track project called "I Want Blood," which is packed with energetic tracks.

SleazyWorld Go has delivered his new project I Want Blood, and it is packed with bangers. This new project contains 13 tracks and contains some features from the likes of EBK Jaaybo and even Babyfxce E. The Kansas City native puts on for his city with this new project, which proves to be one of his most consistent to date. There is raw energy all over this album, and there is no denying that the artist has hit the sweet spot with I Want Blood. If you're already a fan, you're going to have to listen. If you're not a fan, then give this a try and you might become one.

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for I Want Blood
  1. Championship Ring
  2. I Want Blood
  3. Free Shiesty
  4. 2v2 with EBK Jaaybo
  5. 5AM in KC with Babyfxce E
  6. Stella
  7. The Belt
  8. The Torch
  9. Why Would You
  10. Lululemon
  11. Hold Me
  12. Time I Fly
  13. When I'm Gone
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong"
Screenshot Songs EBK Jaaybo & VonOff1700 Team Up On Anthemic New Single "Exposing Me"
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock
Comments 0