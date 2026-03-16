Let Me Through - Song by Boosie Badazz & Poison Ivi

Boosie Badazz and his daughter Iviona, aka Poison Ivi, have teamed up on "Let Me Through" which will be featured on their collab album.

Boosie Badazz is making music with his daughter, who goes by the stage name Poison Ivi. In fact, the two are gearing up to drop off a new project called Iviona & Pops. This is a project that fans will enjoy, just based on the strength of a father and daughter coming together to make music. In fact, Boosie and Poison Ivi recently released the new song "Let Me Through." This song is a banger through and through. Both Boosie and Ivi deliver awesome performances. Fans have remarked that Poison Ivi is a true star in the making and that they should continue to drop songs together. Thankfully, for those fans, a full project is on the horizon.

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