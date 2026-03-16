Let Me Through - Song by Boosie Badazz & Poison Ivi

Boosie Badazz is making music with his daughter, who goes by the stage name Poison Ivi. In fact, the two are gearing up to drop off a new project called Iviona & Pops. This is a project that fans will enjoy, just based on the strength of a father and daughter coming together to make music. In fact, Boosie and Poison Ivi recently released the new song "Let Me Through." This song is a banger through and through. Both Boosie and Ivi deliver awesome performances. Fans have remarked that Poison Ivi is a true star in the making and that they should continue to drop songs together. Thankfully, for those fans, a full project is on the horizon.
Release Date: March 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Iviona & Pops
Quotable Lyrics From Let Me Through
Bossman comin' through, it's a boss comin' through
Call me Torrence Amiri Hatch, a lot of sauce comin' through (Woo)
Boosie love to cut that line, so I had to call the crew
Left the house twenty deep, the whole house comin' through