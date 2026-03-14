Desmond Scott Allegedly Dating Mother Of Diddy's Child, Dana Tran

Chef, influencer, and recent divorcee Desmond Scott is apparently moving on fast after his wife Kristy Sarah filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage. According to TMZ, he's now dating Dana Tran, whom readers may recognize as the mother of Diddy's youngest child. They welcomed their daughter Love in October of 2022.

Per the outlet, they spoke to alleged sources close to the purported couple that confirmed this news. They have reportedly been spending a lot of casual time together since Kristy filed for divorce. Though things are reportedly not serious at press time, the notion that they have only been seeing each other recently supports the idea that this happened after the divorce filing. Kristy Sarah, also known as Kristy Scott, reportedly cited Desmond's infidelity as the reason for the split.

According to the outlet's alleged sources, there was no overlap between the Scotts' marriage and Desmond's purported relationship with Dana. We will see if we get more confirmation on these matters anytime soon.

At first glance, this seems like an expected breakup and gossip period for a very popular online couple. But the proximity to other, more serious narratives gave fans material to speculate over.

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Who Is Dana Tran?

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 31: (L-R) Desmond Scott and Kristy Scott attend NETFLIX TUDUM 2025: THE LIVE EVENT at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Netflix)

For those unaware, Dana Tran and Diddy's relationship recently came up due to his heartbroken revelation to their daughter that he would be in jail for years. She is a cybersecurity specialist and model who supported him throughout his federal case, linking up with his family and sending all of them love.

Desmond Scott and Kristy Scott came to prominence online as a social media couple that showed off their years-long relationship. Desmond is a chef, whereas Kristy is a content creator, filmmaker, entrepreneur, and influencer. They both had a lot to share online concerning their relationship, which has now come to a close.