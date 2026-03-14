Desmond Scott Allegedly Dating Mother Of Diddy's Child, Dana Tran

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Desmond Scott Dating Mother Of Diddy Child Dana Tran
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Desmond Scott and Kristy Scott on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
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These rumors about Dana Tran, the mother of Diddy's youngest child Love, follow Kristy Sarah filing for divorce from Desmond Scott.

Chef, influencer, and recent divorcee Desmond Scott is apparently moving on fast after his wife Kristy Sarah filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage. According to TMZ, he's now dating Dana Tran, whom readers may recognize as the mother of Diddy's youngest child. They welcomed their daughter Love in October of 2022.

Per the outlet, they spoke to alleged sources close to the purported couple that confirmed this news. They have reportedly been spending a lot of casual time together since Kristy filed for divorce. Though things are reportedly not serious at press time, the notion that they have only been seeing each other recently supports the idea that this happened after the divorce filing. Kristy Sarah, also known as Kristy Scott, reportedly cited Desmond's infidelity as the reason for the split.

According to the outlet's alleged sources, there was no overlap between the Scotts' marriage and Desmond's purported relationship with Dana. We will see if we get more confirmation on these matters anytime soon.

At first glance, this seems like an expected breakup and gossip period for a very popular online couple. But the proximity to other, more serious narratives gave fans material to speculate over.

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Who Is Dana Tran?
Desmond Scott Dana Tran
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 31: (L-R) Desmond Scott and Kristy Scott attend NETFLIX TUDUM 2025: THE LIVE EVENT at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Netflix)

For those unaware, Dana Tran and Diddy's relationship recently came up due to his heartbroken revelation to their daughter that he would be in jail for years. She is a cybersecurity specialist and model who supported him throughout his federal case, linking up with his family and sending all of them love.

Desmond Scott and Kristy Scott came to prominence online as a social media couple that showed off their years-long relationship. Desmond is a chef, whereas Kristy is a content creator, filmmaker, entrepreneur, and influencer. They both had a lot to share online concerning their relationship, which has now come to a close.

We will see if anyone involved speaks out about this situation soon or if this will stay in the rumor mill for some time. Elsewhere, while he's watching all of this go down from behind bars, Diddy is trying to secure his appeal. He believes Judge Arun Subramanian wrongfully sentenced him to more time than what his convictions warranted.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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