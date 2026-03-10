Donald Glover Cast As Iconic Character In "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie"

Along with the announcement that Donald Glover will be playing Yoshi, Nintendo shared a new trailer for the film.

Donald Glover will be playing Yoshi in the upcoming film, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which is a sequel to 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie. He is one of many new faces, with Brie Larson, Benny Safdie, Luis Guzman, and Issa Rae also appearing in the cast. In addition to the new faces, Chris Pratt will be returning as Mario, with Charlie Day as Luigi, and Jack Black as Bowser.

A synopsis for the film from Nintendo's website reads: "Mario and Luigi, the twin plumbers, apply their ’let ’s-a-go’ attitude to solve everyday problems all over their new home of the Mushroom Kingdom. As they support Princess Peach, and work to reform a miniaturized imprisoned Bowser, they meet a new companion―Yoshi. Princess Peach’s birthday party sparks a galactic adventure, sending the brothers into space to stop Bowser Jr’s wicked ambitions and save Rosalina."

Nintendo announced Glover would be playing Yoshi during the company's Direct event, earlier this week. “Since September of last year, we’ve been taking various initiatives for the Super Mario Brothers 40th anniversary,” Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto said. “This movie will be the centerpiece of the anniversary. We hope you enjoy Mario and friends’ new adventure on the big screen.” The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be hitting theaters on April 1.

Donald Glover's Acting Career

It's far from the first major role Donald Glover has landed in recent years. He's already played Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, as well as having starred in TV series like Atlanta and Community.

As for his music career as Childish Gambino, he recently revealed during Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in 2025 that he had to cancel his previous tour when doctors found a hole in his heart.

He explained at the time: "So I had this surgery, and then I had to have another surgery. You know, they say everybody has two lives. Everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one. You got one life, guys. And I got to be honest. The life I've lived with you guys has been such a blessing. I love seeing and performing for you guys. As my wife says, which I love, 'if this life is a flavor, as soon as I'm done, give me another scoop.' You should be living your life how you want. Because if we have to do this again, it can only get better."

