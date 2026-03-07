No More Tricks, No More Tries – Song by 50 Cent & Max B

This remix of Max B's "Public Domain 7: The Purge" highlight "No More Tricks" comes amid 50 Cent's beef with T.I. and his family.

I come back like that Ready Rock, cut with that Fetty Wap , Cock it and let it pop, snitching? You better not, I grew around different weeds, demons do different deeds Pressure, I feel the squeeze, he say he can't breathe

50 Cent doesn't tend to drop new music these days, but it seems like his feud with T.I. has inspired him to get back in the booth. After he responded to Tip with "No One Told Us What We're Here For," the Leon Thomas-assisted theme song for the Power: Origins show, he decided to remix Max B's track "No More Tricks" off of his 2025 project Public Domain 7: The Purge. 50 shared "No More Tricks, No More Tries" on YouTube, showing off a boisterous intro and outro that might reference his beef with the Atlanta rapper. He also takes over hook duties and drops a simple verse, with Max keeping up with the braggadocio.

