Chase A Check - Song by Max B featuring A$AP Rocky

Max B recently dropped off his new album "Public Domain 7," and it just so happens to come with a feature from A$AP Rocky.

Max B has been out of prison for a few weeks, and fans have been begging for a new album. On Monday, he delivered for fans with a new project called Public Domain 7: The Purge. This project comes with 25 new songs, and there are some pretty massive features to be found here. One of those features comes from none other than A$AP Rocky, who is dropping Don't Be Dumb next month. Both artists bring tremendous energy to this song, and Max B's signature sound is on full display. It's a cool track, and one that is going to get a lot of plays on this album.

