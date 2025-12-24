Folded (Remix) - Song by Max B featuring Kehlani

BY Alexander Cole 105 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Public Domain 7_ The Purge Public Domain 7_ The Purge
Max B is back with his new project "Public Domain 7" and it just so happens to come with a remix to Kehlani's "Folded."

Max B is back, and he is making music, much to the delight of his long-time fans. On Monday, he dropped off a new album with Public Domain 7: The Purge. This new project contains some major features, including a song with A$AP Rocky. However, one of the biggest highlights on this album is the song with Kehlani, which is a remix of her hit song "Folded." Of course, Kehlani sounds incredible on the hook here. Meanwhile, Max B does his own thing in the first half of the track. It's that signature Max B sound, and it is something that the fans will certainly be gravitating towards going forward.

Release Date: December 22, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Public Domain 7: The Purge

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Public Domain 7_ The Purge Mixtapes Public Domain 7: The Purge - Album by Max B 940
Public Domain 7_ The Purge Songs Chase A Check - Song by Max B featuring A$AP Rocky 1403
Image via HNHH Original Content Top 10 Waviest Max B Tracks 32.0K
max-b Songs No More Tricks - Song by Max B 3.3K
Comments 0