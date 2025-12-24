Folded (Remix) - Song by Max B featuring Kehlani

Max B is back with his new project "Public Domain 7" and it just so happens to come with a remix to Kehlani's "Folded."

Max B is back, and he is making music, much to the delight of his long-time fans. On Monday, he dropped off a new album with Public Domain 7: The Purge. This new project contains some major features, including a song with A$AP Rocky. However, one of the biggest highlights on this album is the song with Kehlani , which is a remix of her hit song "Folded." Of course, Kehlani sounds incredible on the hook here. Meanwhile, Max B does his own thing in the first half of the track. It's that signature Max B sound, and it is something that the fans will certainly be gravitating towards going forward.

