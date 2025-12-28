Turn Up For Me - Song by Max B featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Max B has officially returned with a new album, Public Domain 7: The Purge. This project dropped at the top of the week and has continued to be a topic of conversation. At the end of the day, fans love a good comeback story. Not to mention, this is an album filled with features. One of those features is on the track "Turn Up For Me," with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. A Boogie and Max B are two artists who are perfect to team up with one another. The song is melodic, and it's just an overall good time that puts both of their strengths on full display.
Release Date: December 22, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Public Domain 7: The Purge