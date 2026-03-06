Ari Lennox Apologizes To J. Cole For How She Handled Dreamville Exit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ari Lennox Apologizes J Cole How She Handled Dreamville Exit
Ari Lennox opens for Rod Wave at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2023. © Piet Levy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Ari Lennox left J. Cole's Dreamville label almost a year ago after calling them out online for not supporting her enough.

Ari Lennox was a recent guest on The Breakfast Club, where she answered questions from Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious, and Loren LoRosa about her split from J. Cole's Dreamville label. During their conversation, the Vacancy artist admitted regret over how she handled her frustrations with the imprint, and offered an apology to Cole in particular.

As we caught on Twitter, Lennox recalled the release of her song "Smoke" and how both parties felt unaligned, likely due to miscommunication. Charlamagne said that he doesn't feel like Dreamville supported her, which she disagreed with. Ari called J. Cole "the greatest cosign I could've ever had" as an artist in Neo-soul, speaking to how he changed her life and opened her up to audiences and people who might not have listened to her otherwise.

"It was just a really emotional time for me. I regret it. Honestly," Ari Lennox remarked. "I feel like I should've never taken it to the Internet. I do want to apologize to J. Cole, I sent him a message on Instagram [and] a voice note. I'm a little afraid to give him a call, but I do apologize... But it was never Cole. Cole was never the issue. I think it just was literally a marketing thing, but it is what it is. This man flew all the way to London for me. This man surprised me as I'm performing 'Shea Butter Baby.' And I cried like a baby, I sounded like a walrus. I could not get the words out 'cause I was so shocked. That's how loving and selfless he is. So Cole himself, I will always care and respect him."

Read More: Bots & Artificial Streams Are Killing Hip Hop

Why Did Ari Lennox Leave Dreamville?

For those unaware, Ari Lennox had called Dreamville out in 2024 for not supporting or marketing her single "Smoke" properly. While J. Cole never publicly responded to this, reports on her eventual exit from the label suggested there was no bad blood.

During Lennox's appearance on The Breakfast Club, she said she should've called or had a face-to-face with Cole instead of sending him a voice note about wanting to leave the label. But she said she was scared at the time, reflecting on other times when she could've reached out to him for help.

Read More: "The Life Of Pablo" Marked The Old Kanye In His Final Form

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Ari Lennox Dreamville Call Label Out Music News Music Ari Lennox Reportedly Parts Ways With Dreamville Months After Calling The Label Out
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Music Ari Lennox Announces She Wants Out Of "Manipulative" Dreamville Contract
joe budden ari lennox Music Ari Lennox Shades Joe Budden Following J Cole Apology: Why Do The Singer & Podcast Host Have Beef?
Collage-Maker-17-May-2023-11-14-AM-3945 Music J Cole Leaves Ari Lennox Shocked At London Concert
Comments 0