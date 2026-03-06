Draymond Green Invokes Cardi B To Argue Against Magic City Uproar

Draymond Green is entering the NBA's ongoing Magic City debate and he's using Cardi B to help make his case. Players like San Antonio Spurs big man Luke Kornet and fellow Golden State Warriors teammate Al Horford are against the league celebrating the Atlanta establishment.

They believe it's sending a poor message, especially to with the league being family friendly. Kornet's lengthy blog post on Medium is what really set this debate in motion. On top of arguing that, he also believes that it shows the NBA is supporting the "potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society."

Kornet added, "The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women, many of whom work diligently every day to make this the best basketball league in the world. We should promote an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love."

But as we said, Draymond Green doesn't see it that way. He explained his view on his namesake podcast per ClutchPoints. "I think to point out that they have esteem issues because that’s the line of work they chose, I actually think is less protective of women because you’re condemning something—it’s actually an art. I don’t know if you’ve ever been, but if you see it in action, it’s actually a form of art—that some choose to indulge in and some choose not to indulge in."

Atlanta Hawks "Magic City Monday"

The future Hall-Of-Famer then cited Cardi B as an example of a woman who seemingly doesn't have any "esteem issues" despite having that background. He coupled that with the fact that she uses that in her performances, which he says he saw recently at the San Francisco stop for her Little Miss Drama Tour.

Green concluded his stance saying, "But to say that because a woman decides that that’s the art that they want to partake in and that the customer wants to take in, I think is reflective on society’s thoughts and how they once view things."