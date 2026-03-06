Draymond Green Invokes Cardi B To Argue Against Magic City Uproar

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B "Am I The Drama" Meet And Greet
RIVERDALE, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Cardi B attends Cardi B "Am I The Drama" meet and greet at DBS Sounds on September 22, 2025 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The Atlanta Hawks have been stirring up debate in NBA and hip-hop circles for their upcoming game celebrating Magic City.

Draymond Green is entering the NBA's ongoing Magic City debate and he's using Cardi B to help make his case. Players like San Antonio Spurs big man Luke Kornet and fellow Golden State Warriors teammate Al Horford are against the league celebrating the Atlanta establishment.

They believe it's sending a poor message, especially to with the league being family friendly. Kornet's lengthy blog post on Medium is what really set this debate in motion. On top of arguing that, he also believes that it shows the NBA is supporting the "potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society."

Kornet added, "The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women, many of whom work diligently every day to make this the best basketball league in the world. We should promote an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love."

But as we said, Draymond Green doesn't see it that way. He explained his view on his namesake podcast per ClutchPoints. "I think to point out that they have esteem issues because that’s the line of work they chose, I actually think is less protective of women because you’re condemning something—it’s actually an art. I don’t know if you’ve ever been, but if you see it in action, it’s actually a form of art—that some choose to indulge in and some choose not to indulge in."

Read More: "The Life Of Pablo" Marked The Old Kanye In His Final Form

Atlanta Hawks "Magic City Monday"

The future Hall-Of-Famer then cited Cardi B as an example of a woman who seemingly doesn't have any "esteem issues" despite having that background. He coupled that with the fact that she uses that in her performances, which he says he saw recently at the San Francisco stop for her Little Miss Drama Tour.

Green concluded his stance saying, "But to say that because a woman decides that that’s the art that they want to partake in and that the customer wants to take in, I think is reflective on society’s thoughts and how they once view things."

If you are not in the know, the Atlanta Hawks are going to be celebrating the strip club's contributions to the city's culture later this month. On March 16, they are running an event what they have called "Magic City Monday" during their game against the Orlando Magic. It will feature exclusive merch, a T.I. halftime performance, food from the establishment's kitchen, and in-arena entertainment inspired by the club.

Read More: Bots & Artificial Streams Are Killing Hip Hop

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Max Styler &amp; MAX Visit SiriusXM Miami Sports Cam’ron Fires Back At Al Horford And Luke Kornet Over Magic City Debate
News Lose Everything
Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets Sports Draymond Green Comments On Joel Embiid Incident
Comments 0