Doechii Will Not Apologize For Disliking Cats

Doechii has sparked a heated debate online after sharing her unfiltered opinion about cats on Threads. And she’s not backing down. The Florida artist recently jumped on social media to admit she’s not a fan of the furry companions, arguing that cats simply aren’t naturally friendly animals. The comment quickly set off a wave of reactions from pet owners and fans across the internet, many of whom rushed to defend their beloved cats.

Doechii didn’t seem surprised by the backlash.

In a post that quickly circulated across X and other platforms, the rapper explained that her frustration comes from the effort she believes it takes for cats to warm up to people compared to other animals. According to her, the dynamic between cats and humans can sometimes feel forced.

“People act like it’s a crime to dislike cats when they genuinely aren’t friendly animals,” she wrote online. “They don’t wanna be domestic just leave ’em alone! Like it’s not organic.”

She continued by joking that many cat owners accept scratches and aggressive behavior from their pets as normal, which she finds confusing.

“It’s rare that cats are immediately lovey without years of pain and work put in,” Doechii added. “Y’all be scratched and beat up by your own animals.”

Doechii Shares Her Reasoning For Not Liking Cats

The comments immediately ignited a flood of responses from cat lovers, with many arguing that cats simply show affection differently than dogs and require patience to build trust. Others, however, admitted they understood the rapper’s point, especially when it comes to cats being more independent pets.

"I could care less abt Doechii’s opinion on cats specifically," one person wrote. "But seeing people generalize cats as 'unfriendly animals' is absolutely hilarious to me. I don’t think I’ve Eeer been around a mean cat, and I’ve been around different ones for my entire life. Scared, maybe."

"Man idgaf about doechii disliking cats," said another. "Long as she’s not harming them it’s no need to have a discourse about it. There’s other things happening in the world that we should be mad about!!!"

While the debate may seem lighthearted, it’s another example of how quickly everyday opinions can explode into full-blown discourse online. Especially when it involves animals people feel strongly about.

For now, Doechii appears unfazed by the criticism. If anything, the viral moment proves that even a simple pet preference can turn into a social media battle.