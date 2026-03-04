Doechii Gets Ripped To Shreds For Saying She Dislikes Cats

Doechii is certainly no stranger to backlash, and this week, she's under fire for saying she dislikes cats.

"People act like it’s a crime to dislike cats when they genuinely aren’t friendly animals," she posted on Threads. "They don’t wanna be domestic just leave em alone! Like it’s not organic I’m sorrryyy be fr it’s rare that cats are immediately lovey without years of pain and work put in [crying emoji] yall be scratched and beat tf up by your own animals I can’t lmaoooo."

Cat lovers were quick to call her out. Many accused her of being uneducated and insisted that she just hadn't met the right feline friend. Doechii, on the other hand, stands by what she said. Amid the uproar, she posted a clip of Tiffany "New York" Pollard getting a shoe thrown at her. She captioned it, "Me vs Cat owners."

Doechii Controversies

She later responded to a critic who claimed that she doesn't need to justify her opinion on cats with misconceptions, and that she's allowed to simply say they're not for her. “I did! And they aren't misconceptions these are most definitely true and happen errday you CANNOT trick me," she explained. "If i tell a cat owner to lift they arm sleeve rn they'll be tore up.”

Doechii later urged social media users to relax, reminding them that her opinion on cats really has nothing to do with them. “Ima keep it real you gettin TOO worked up over this," she said. "Long as you and your cat are good that should be all that matters at the end of the day! The world will be fine if Doechii thinks cats are mean.”