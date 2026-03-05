Tina Knowles Responds After Matthew Knowles Questions Her Role In Destiny’s Child’s Success

Tina Knowles is reminding the internet that she played a major role in shaping the iconic look of Destiny's Child after recent comments from her ex-husband sparked debate among fans. Now, Tina appears to be addressing the conversation in her own subtle way.

She recently reposted a feature highlighting her work and legacy in fashion. Specifically her influence on Destiny’s Child’s signature style during the group’s early years. Alongside the repost, she wrote, “Thank you for this beautiful piece on me and my designs.”

The conversation began after Matthew Knowles abruptly ended an interview on Kandid with Kendis, the talk show hosted by Kendis Gibson. During the discussion, Gibson praised both Matthew and Tina for their contributions to the group’s rise, noting that they “put in the work” behind the scenes as Destiny’s Child became one of the most successful girl groups in music history.

Matthew appeared to take issue with that framing. “What work did she put in?” he asked Gibson during the interview. When the host pointed out Tina’s role in styling and shaping the group’s visual image, Matthew briefly acknowledged the contribution. “Ok, you’re absolutely right, and the styling. The imaging. You’re right,” he said.

Still, the moment quickly became awkward. Gibson attempted to smooth things over by calling Destiny’s Child a “joint effort” between the couple, but Matthew soon ended the interview altogether.

Read More: Mathew Knowles Strongly Demands Respect From A Radio Host In Resurfaced Interview Clip

Tina Knowles Highlights Her Work

After the clip circulated online, Matthew told Page Six that the situation had been blown out of proportion. According to him, the interview had already gotten off to a rocky start, claiming Gibson arrived about 15 minutes late and focused too heavily on questions about Tina rather than the group itself.

For longtime fans, Tina’s impact on Destiny’s Child has never really been up for debate. Long before stylists became standard in pop, she famously designed many of the group’s matching stage outfits herself, helping craft the visual identity that defined an era of R&B and pop.