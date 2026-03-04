Crip Mac Reveals Why He's Officially Ending His Friendship With Adam22

If you are aware of who Crip Mac is, then you probably watch a lot of No Jumper, or perhaps you heard about him through Channel 5. Whatever the case may be, there is no denying that the internet personality makes quite an impression.

For a couple of years, he was spending time in prison on a federal gun charge. During this time, the No Jumper crew was gearing up for Crip Mac's release. It was going to be a joyous occasion, and something that would lead to a long and prosperous content partnership. At least that is what Adam22 was probably thinking.

In the end, the opposite has been true. Last night, Crip Mac went on a rant about Adam22 and declared their friendship to be over. However, it wasn't without Adam22 trying to rectify the situation. Unfortunately, it seems as though Crip Mac has been offended, and it will take a while for him to forgive and forget.

Crip Mac Calls Out Adam22

In the clips above, you can get a better sense of the situation. Essentially, during a recent episode of No Jumper, Adam22 called up Crip's ex, Tanea. This turned out to be a big mistake, and Crip Mac let his feelings be known. He went off on Adam and told him that they were done.

Adam made his own response on social media, noting how he tried to contact Crip Mac and have the interview wiped from the record. He recognized the error of his ways and wanted to make things right. Unfortunately, for Adam and the crew, the damage was already done.

At this stage, it remains to be seen whether or not this is a situation that can actually be rectified. While we're sure Adam would love to get Crip Mac back on his side, it might take a while. Ex-girlfriends are always a sensitive topic, and Adam probably should have known better.