big country - Album by sosocamo

While a lot of people are rightfully buzzing about J. Cole right now, there's another North Carolina MC that needs your attention. That would be sosocamo, a Raleigh native who's been sharpening his woozier style reminiscent of the auto crooners of Atlanta. He's been grabbing more ears as of late, but this album is sure to be his breakthrough project. It's called big country and it's one of the easier listens of 2026. We mean that in the best way possible as the sonics on this album are incredibly pretty, potent, and atmospheric in all the right ways. sosocamo brings it with the melodies as well, making this a well-rounded tape. It's 15 tracks and features fellow young stars in Detroit's Lelo, Cactus Jack's SoFaygo, and Playboi Carti affiliate ApolloRed1.
Release Date: February 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist for big country
- perfect
- me & you with SoFaygo
- let me know with ApolloRed1
- i don't mind
- what about us
- ily
- let it pour
- pistol
- lookin back
- 200
- say dat
- rich rapport
- miss you too with Lelo
- how can i
- keep steady - bonus