200 - Song by sosocamo

sosocamo has been rising the ranks of the underground as of late, and on Friday, the Raleigh rapper delivered a banger with "200."

My bih throwin' the deals on the pounds when they come around I got my soldiers right with me, got feet on the ground Made like half a mill′, still hungry, still blowin' pounds, shit I'm tryna make like 20 mill′, she like how that sound

North Carolina rapper sosocamo has been having a huge rise to fame as of late. His songs are gaining a ton of traction, and he is looking to keep his foot on the gas. On Friday, the artist dropped off a new song called "200," which certainly does a great job of acting as a mission statement of sorts. Overall, this song is fantastic. The beat is laid back and chilled out, while sosocamo's performance contains some autotune with a purpose. It's the kind of style that the underground loves these days. The sounds are working together in perfect harmony, and it's a track that will have you excited for what sosocamo has next.

