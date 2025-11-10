200 - Song by sosocamo

North Carolina rapper sosocamo has been having a huge rise to fame as of late. His songs are gaining a ton of traction, and he is looking to keep his foot on the gas. On Friday, the artist dropped off a new song called "200," which certainly does a great job of acting as a mission statement of sorts. Overall, this song is fantastic. The beat is laid back and chilled out, while sosocamo's performance contains some autotune with a purpose. It's the kind of style that the underground loves these days. The sounds are working together in perfect harmony, and it's a track that will have you excited for what sosocamo has next.
Release Date: November 7, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from 200
My bih throwin' the deals on the pounds when they come around
I got my soldiers right with me, got feet on the ground
Made like half a mill′, still hungry, still blowin' pounds, shit
I'm tryna make like 20 mill′, she like how that sound