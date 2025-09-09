Sosocamo Brings The Bounce To The Vibey "pogo"

North Carolina rapper Sosocamo is back with a new track called "pogo," and it's got all the makings of a true, late summer bop.

Took her back to the crib, smackdown, like, "What you tryna do?" But the way I get that bread drive her loco Ooh, sh*t, I know you feel me, I know you like me (Swear) Now she want that Kung Fu, she talkin' 'bout, "Fight me" And the way we doing drugs, it be so enticing She talkin' 'bout, "Type sh*t," my n****s indicted

Sosocamo is still developing his sound as he's only been releasing music professionally for about three years. But he's got a rich musical background thanks to his father. In an interview with Clash, he reveals that even though his patriarch didn't let him into his studio too often, it led him to forge his path and make his own recording booth.

But while the hotter months of the year are coming to an end, there's one rapper who's got a late submission. That would be North Carolina rapper Sosocamo, sometimes stylized as sosocamo. This is his first song on the site and after listening to "pogo," it won't be his last.

We have talked a little bit about the lack of true summer bops in the rap scene this year. Mostly, the songs that have been hitting in this category are alternative and pop TikTok cuts. There's also been a lot of records from 2024 that are still filling up the front half of the charts as well.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.