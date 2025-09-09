Sosocamo Brings The Bounce To The Vibey "pogo"

We have talked a little bit about the lack of true summer bops in the rap scene this year. Mostly, the songs that have been hitting in this category are alternative and pop TikTok cuts. There's also been a lot of records from 2024 that are still filling up the front half of the charts as well.
But while the hotter months of the year are coming to an end, there's one rapper who's got a late submission. That would be North Carolina rapper Sosocamo, sometimes stylized as sosocamo. This is his first song on the site and after listening to "pogo," it won't be his last.
On this super wavy and bouncy cut (pun intended), Soso finds a perfect balance between rapping and singing. He selects the ideal way to approach this laid-back song about love and playful vibes.
Sosocamo is still developing his sound as he's only been releasing music professionally for about three years. But he's got a rich musical background thanks to his father. In an interview with Clash, he reveals that even though his patriarch didn't let him into his studio too often, it led him to forge his path and make his own recording booth.
Overall, he's got the drive and versatility to be a standout voice, so keep your eye on Sosocamo going forward.
Sosocamo "pogo"
Quotable Lyrics:
Took her back to the crib, smackdown, like, "What you tryna do?"
But the way I get that bread drive her loco
Ooh, sh*t, I know you feel me, I know you like me (Swear)
Now she want that Kung Fu, she talkin' 'bout, "Fight me"
And the way we doing drugs, it be so enticing
She talkin' 'bout, "Type sh*t," my n****s indicted