say dat - Song by sosocamo

sosocamo is an artist who has resonated with underground rap fans. His melodic style is very pleasant to listen to, and he doesn't beat you over the head with blown-out, 808-heavy beats. His new track "say dat" is a continuation of this sonic philosophy. It is a track that sees the artist leaning into what he does best, and it's enough to make you want to put this song on repeat. If you're a fan of this style of rap, then you will immediately find sosocamo to be a compelling listen.
Release Date: December 12, 2025
Genre: Underground Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from say dat
Margiela things, I got designer rings
Buss down the chain, I ain’t ask for the fame
Getting all these dreams, since I got me some change