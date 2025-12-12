say dat - Song by sosocamo

sosocamo has consistently been a large voice for the underground, and his new song "say dat" is gaining traction online.

sosocamo is an artist who has resonated with underground rap fans. His melodic style is very pleasant to listen to, and he doesn't beat you over the head with blown-out, 808-heavy beats. His new track "say dat" is a continuation of this sonic philosophy. It is a track that sees the artist leaning into what he does best, and it's enough to make you want to put this song on repeat. If you're a fan of this style of rap, then you will immediately find sosocamo to be a compelling listen.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!