Need That - Song by That Mexican OT

That Mexican OT hasn't dropped any new solo material since August 2025. But he's back almost two full months into 2026 with a sticky new single "Need That." He's got tremendous presence and charisma on this track thanks to trademark stuttering flows and palpable hunger. "I be feelin' like Bobby Boucher when I'm talkin' 'bout, "My mama said" / I been up all night tryna get my money right, I ain't gone to bed," he raps on the first verse. The production is also a highlight with heavy dose of organ keys and playful percussion. This track also serves as the first teaser to his forthcoming album for this year, Sophie's Son. It's named after his mother, who tragically passed away in 2007.
Release Date: February 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Sophie's Son (Coming Soon)
Quotable Lyrics from "Need That"
P**sy, money, weed, I need that
Cadillac convertible, that drop-top, best believe that
Put me in the trap house with them dope boys, I'ma bleed that
Sophia told me treat money like water 'cause I need that
I need that, I need that