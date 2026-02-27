Watch Me Now! - Song by Ndotz & NLE Choppa

Ndotz's song "Watch Me Now!" has become a huge hit over the past month or so, and it has led to quite a few remixes. The latest remix features none other than NLE Choppa. Over the past few years, Choppa has proven to be the guy you call when you need an energetic rap feature on a remix. With this song, that is exactly what NLE provides. Overall, these two have some decent chemistry, and it makes for a fun track. If you are a fan of the original "Watch Me Now!" then this is a song you will have to listen to today.
Release Date: February 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Watch Me Now!
Take you home and put me cocky in your ride now
Just come around, I'll give you rounds until you sign out
I make you squirt, I make you scream, I make gelato
I be your Cupid, I don't need a bow and arrow