Watch Me Now! - Song by Ndotz & NLE Choppa

Ndotz has dropped off a new version of his hit song "Watch Me Now!" this time with the help of NLE Choppa.

Ndotz's song "Watch Me Now!" has become a huge hit over the past month or so, and it has led to quite a few remixes. The latest remix features none other than NLE Choppa . Over the past few years, Choppa has proven to be the guy you call when you need an energetic rap feature on a remix. With this song, that is exactly what NLE provides. Overall, these two have some decent chemistry, and it makes for a fun track. If you are a fan of the original "Watch Me Now!" then this is a song you will have to listen to today.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!