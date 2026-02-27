News
Ndotz
Songs
Watch Me Now! - Song by Ndotz & NLE Choppa
Ndotz has dropped off a new version of his hit song "Watch Me Now!" this time with the help of NLE Choppa.
By
Alexander Cole
February 27, 2026