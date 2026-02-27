Arabic Audemar - Song by Quando Rondo

Quando Rondo has had a high hit rate over the past few years. He is an artist who takes his melodic sensibilities and crafts hits. With his newest song, "Arabic Audemar," that is exactly what he is doing, all over again. Overall, this is a song that fans should expect from Quando Rondo. He is not reinventing the wheel, but he is also staying true to his sound. It is a song that is going to get some plays because it just very simply sounds good. Hopefully, we get to hear more from Quando Rondo, very soon.
Release Date: February 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Arabic Audemar
Lay in the bed with a TEC 'cause on my head, it's a check
I'm sippin' Rémy, ease them problems like, "What's comin' next?" (Woah)
Once in a life, you my bitch, and after that, you my ex
This for my partner posted on high-end tryna get him some racks (Woah)