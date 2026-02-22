Collard Greens (11.11.23) – Song by Ab-Soul, J. Cole & Daylyt

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Ab-Soul recently shared the remix to J. Cole and Daylyt's unofficial 2024 collab "A Plate Of Collard Greens."

Ab-Soul is known to drop some Instagram loosies often these days, which are always quality. On his latest release, he showed love to two of his favorite collaborators and rap writers these days: J. Cole and Daylyt. "Collard Greens (11.11.23)" is a remix of Cole and Lyt's "A Plate Of Collard Greens" collab, which came out on YouTube in September of 2024. Soulo's new verse at the end is vibrant, evocative, and contains a lot of fiery energy, which is not surprising from the TDE MC. While the original version of this track isn't on streaming services, fans hope we will either see an official release for this remix or have more collabs between these lyricists soon. This also made a splash because of Cole's presumed retirement. This proves he will still show up for rap fans for the foreseeable future.

Release Date: February 22, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Collard Greens (11.11.23)

Still gripping my vices tight, f**k denial,
I'm well aware of my habits, like a nun's attire,
I ain't gon' text you this time, Jermaine, I'm inspired,
You want to try me and Cole? Press your luck, you'd probably die, man

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
