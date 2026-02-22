Collard Greens (11.11.23) – Song by Ab-Soul, J. Cole & Daylyt

Ab-Soul is known to drop some Instagram loosies often these days, which are always quality. On his latest release, he showed love to two of his favorite collaborators and rap writers these days: J. Cole and Daylyt. "Collard Greens (11.11.23)" is a remix of Cole and Lyt's "A Plate Of Collard Greens" collab, which came out on YouTube in September of 2024. Soulo's new verse at the end is vibrant, evocative, and contains a lot of fiery energy, which is not surprising from the TDE MC. While the original version of this track isn't on streaming services, fans hope we will either see an official release for this remix or have more collabs between these lyricists soon. This also made a splash because of Cole's presumed retirement. This proves he will still show up for rap fans for the foreseeable future.