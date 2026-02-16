Madame Tussauds "Reviewing" Blueface's Antics With Zendaya Wax Figure

BY Zachary Horvath
GettyImages-2248158536 (1)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: Blueface attends Zeus Network "BADDIES USA" & "CHEST OUT" premiere at Academy LA on November 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)
Blueface went viral a few days ago for his visit at Madame Tussauds where he choked Zendaya's wax figure and flirted with Kylie Jenner's.

Blueface's eyebrow-raising antics with wax figures of Zendaya and Kyle Jenner are under review by Madame Tussauds Hollywood. The "Thotiana" rapper visited the tourist attraction last Thursday (Feb. 12) and decided to flirt with both of the waxy celebrities.

Madame Tussauds wasn't as amused as some other folks were (for good reason) and they are now planning to take action. TMZ was able to get in touch with one of the museum's spokespeople and they said, "We have been made aware of the incident. Madame Tussauds attractions are interactive experiences, and guests are expected to treat the figures with respect."

The Tussaud's rep adds, "This behavior is not tolerated. We are reviewing the incident and will take appropriate action to uphold our standards."

As for what Blueface actually did, it's quite unusual, to say the least. One clip of the California native showed him whispering into Jenner's ear, presumably saying some NSFW things to her.

However, he took things up a notch with Zendaya. Her wax figure happens to be sitting in chair next to a small table. So, Blue decided to push her seat in for her, like a gentleman, but the proceeded to sit across from her and lunge at her neck to choke her.

Blueface's Boxing Match With Nick Young

Blueface certainly got a good laugh out of his experience, but he may not be allowed back in moving forward.

However, we have to assume that this will be the last thing on his mind. Right now, he's got a boxing match to prepare for, with his opponent being ex-NBA'er Nick Young.

These two have been trying to square up in the ring for the last few years, but to no avail. That's no longer the case now though as they have a set date. Their match is on May 2, 2026 and will take place in Miami, Florida per IfnBoxing. Nothing But Sportz is the promoter for this fight, and it should be an interesting one for sure.

