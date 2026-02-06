Not One Of Them - Album by Hunxho

North Carolina-born and Atlanta-raised multi-talent Hunxho is leveling up a bit on his first tape of 2026, Not One Of Them. Typically, fans gravitate toward his music for the ballads and crooning. However, the 2024 XXL Freshman is focusing more on his rapping ability and performing with a sense of hunger and passion. It's a nice switch up for Hunxho and it shows he's taking the necessary steps to becoming a more well-rounded artist. Production is also strong across the board on this 12-song tape, which is great to see as past projects have felt a tad hollow and shallow in that regard. It helps that he's got veterans behind the boards here like DY Krazy, Go Grizzly, Murda Beatz, and more. But names don't always mean quality so it's great to witness Hunxho being more selective with his production choices.
Release Date: February 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist for Not One Of Them
- Life Been Hard
- Stone Cold (feat. G Herbo)
- Free Da Press
- It Get Hot
- Free 30
- Money On Rivals
- Not One Of Them
- Trust Me
- Your Artist
- Take My Team
- WAR
- In The Mix
Prior to the release of Not One Of Them, Hunxho dropped two singles. They were "Free Da Press" (January 16, 2026) and "Stone Cold" (February 5, 2026).