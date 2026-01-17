Free Da Press - Song by Hunxho

Atlanta rapper Hunxho has returned on a busy new music Friday with a brand-new effort, simply titled "Free Da Press."

Hunxho has undoubtedly carved out a nice lane for himself over the years, and his music is certainly connecting with the right audience. Overall, he is someone who has a melodic voice and knows how to craft something catchy. On "Free Da Press," that is exactly what we get. The artist comes through with a solid as ever performance, that really captures everything he is feeling. The production here accentuates his voice, and it makes for a pleasant listening experience. If you're a fan, this release is a nice surprise, and something you will want to keep coming back to.

