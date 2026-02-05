Louisiana Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Another Appeal In C-Murder Case

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Court Refuses C-Murder Appeal
C-Murder with girlfriend and Kernel (Photo by Skip Bolen/WireImage) *** Local Caption ***
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
C-Murder fought for his freedom for over two decades after being convicted of the murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas in 2009.

It's been over two decades since C-Murder was arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. The New Orleans rapper has been fighting for his freedom ever since, to no avail. Now, Fox 8 reports that the Louisiana Supreme Court has refused to hear another appeal of his 2009 conviction.

“Applicant has previously exhausted his right to state collateral review and fails to show that any exception permits his successive filing,” the court wrote Tuesday (February 3). C-Murder argued that his conviction should be thrown out, or that he should receive a new hearing, citing the recantation of testimony by two witnesses and claims about DNA evidence made during the investigation.

News of the court's decision has hit supporters hard, as it confirms that he must serve the remainder of his life sentence.

Read More: Rappers Who Have Received Lengthy Prison Sentences

C-Murder Kim Kardashian

Many have been calling for C-Murder's release in recent years, including Kim Kardashian. In 2023, she shared a post on social media about his case. According to her, she'd been working on it for "years."

"Louisiana recently enacted a new law that provides innocent people with the ability to raise a post-conviction claim of factual innocence," she wrote at the time. "Mr. Miller has raised such a claim and, like all of his prior post-conviction filings, has been denied relief without even so much as an evidentiary hearing. In light of the fact that the only witnesses have completely recanted their testimony, there is absolutely no remaining evidence against Mr. Miller. Corey Miller deserves a day in court to test the veracity of the recanted statements and to prove that he did not shoot Steve Thomas."

C-Murder was sure to thank her for her support. In a post of his own, he made it clear how much he appreciated her and others' efforts over the years. "It's been a long journey for justice," he said. "Thank you @kimkardashian [prayer emoji] and EVERYONE involved over the years (praying, advocating and believing) in my innocence."

Read More: C-Murder Addresses Monica's Recent Comments: "Let’s Talk About Freeing Us Louisiana Inmates"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside Pop Culture Kim Kardashian Shares Lengthy Statement On Corey Miller Case
VIA HNHH Music C-Murder Appeals Murder Conviction Again
VIA HNHH Music C-Murder's Murder Conviction Upheld In Federal Court
FASHION-FRANCE-MEN-LOUIS VUITTON Pop Culture Corey Miller Thanks Kim Kardashian For Her Support
Comments 0