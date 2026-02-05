Louisiana Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Another Appeal In C-Murder Case

It's been over two decades since C-Murder was arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. The New Orleans rapper has been fighting for his freedom ever since, to no avail. Now, Fox 8 reports that the Louisiana Supreme Court has refused to hear another appeal of his 2009 conviction.

“Applicant has previously exhausted his right to state collateral review and fails to show that any exception permits his successive filing,” the court wrote Tuesday (February 3). C-Murder argued that his conviction should be thrown out, or that he should receive a new hearing, citing the recantation of testimony by two witnesses and claims about DNA evidence made during the investigation.

News of the court's decision has hit supporters hard, as it confirms that he must serve the remainder of his life sentence.

Read More: Rappers Who Have Received Lengthy Prison Sentences

Many have been calling for C-Murder's release in recent years, including Kim Kardashian. In 2023, she shared a post on social media about his case. According to her, she'd been working on it for "years."

"Louisiana recently enacted a new law that provides innocent people with the ability to raise a post-conviction claim of factual innocence," she wrote at the time. "Mr. Miller has raised such a claim and, like all of his prior post-conviction filings, has been denied relief without even so much as an evidentiary hearing. In light of the fact that the only witnesses have completely recanted their testimony, there is absolutely no remaining evidence against Mr. Miller. Corey Miller deserves a day in court to test the veracity of the recanted statements and to prove that he did not shoot Steve Thomas."

C-Murder was sure to thank her for her support. In a post of his own, he made it clear how much he appreciated her and others' efforts over the years. "It's been a long journey for justice," he said. "Thank you @kimkardashian [prayer emoji] and EVERYONE involved over the years (praying, advocating and believing) in my innocence."