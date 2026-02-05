Omens - Song by EsDeeKid

EsDeeKid has been growing his fan base every week it feels like and with the way he ended 2025, we can only imagine what success in 2026 will look like for him. He's kicking off his new year musically with a braggadocious and ignorant slapper titled "Omens" out as of today. Featuring horror-movie like keys, trunk-rattling 808s, and a steady stream of machine gun-esque hi-hats, EsDeeKid finds a head-bopping pocket right away. It makes for an entertaining but brief 2:00 minute listen that gives fans just enough to chew on while he assuredly works on his next release. You can hear "Omens" below or on any other major streaming platform.
Release Date: February 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "Omens"
Gone off the Mak', got an oz in me clothin'
I be the boy, I'm the one that is chosen
All of these b*tches, they want me, they're foamin'
We're takin' it all, we're the Romans
The land, the people, the oceans