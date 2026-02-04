Megan Thee Stallion will be guest-starring in the upcoming NBC sitcom, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Tracy Morgan. The series follows a disgraced former NFL star as he tries to rebuild his image with the help of a documentary filmmaker. Other stars include Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall.

On Wednesday, Megan shared a picture of herself next to Radcliffe on Instagram to promote the series. Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section. "Harry Potter and the order of the hottie !?" one user joked. Another added: "AINT NO WAY MY WORLDS COLLIDING LIKE THIS."

One user noted the interesting roles Radcliffe has taken since starring in Harry Potter. "I love how Daniel Radcliffe just be doing whatever he wants," they wrote. This was an idea that creator Robert Carlock previously discussed with Entertainment Weekly.

"He's made some wonderfully weird choices in his post-Potter career, and I'd like to think this is one of them, doing a sitcom," Carlock told the outlet back in December. "But he's a busy guy. He's a national treasure. We just didn't know if he'd be available, but he loved it and stars aligned."

Tracy Morgan added at the time: "That day I found out Daniel Radcliffe was going to be on my show, I knew we got a hit. Because me and him are from two different worlds. And we had chemistry automatically."

When Is "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" Premiering?

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins will be premiering on February 23 at 8:00 PM, ET/PT on NBC with two episodes. After that, new episodes will air on Mondays at 8:30 PM starting on March 2.

It won't be Megan Thee Stallion's first time stepping in front of the camera. She previously acted in Dicks: The Musical, Mean Girls, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Big Mouth.