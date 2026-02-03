Lil Wayne To Headline Virtual Halftime Show In “Clash Royale”

BY Caroline Fisher
Lil Wayne Virtual Halftime Show
Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. Zach Boyden-Holmes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lil Wayne is set to take over the Clash Royale Arena with a special performance on February 6 at 12 p.m. ET.

Fans have been patiently awaiting Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX Halftime show for months now, but it looks like they have yet another exciting performance to look forward to. Per Billboard, Lil Wayne is set to take over the Clash Royale Arena on February 6 at 12 p.m. ET. He plans to deliver a “special rendition” of his hit, “A Milli," though little else is known about the setlist.

“Music, sports and gaming all in one place — y’all know how much I love being at the center of the culture,” Weezy said of the upcoming event. “I’m turning the Clash Royale Arena into the most lit concert of the week, tap in Feb. 6 to see what we got in store for y’all.”

Clash Royale can be downloaded for free from the App Store by those interested in tuning in.

Lil Wayne Super Bowl Snub
Lil Wayne
Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. Zach Boyden-Holmes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of the performance comes after Lil Wayne expressed that he was disappointed by Kendrick Lamar being selected to perform at the Super Bowl in his hometown of New Orleans last year.

"Your words turned into arms and held me up when tried to fall back," he said on Instagram Live at the time. "That hurt. Hurt a lot. You know what I’m talking about. It hurt a whole lot. I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for just automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position. So I blame myself for that. But I thought there was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city. So it hurt. It hurt a whole lot."

In April, he told Rolling Stone that he didn't watch Kendrick's performance and that he's not interested in headlining a Super Bowl Halftime show any time soon. “They stole that feeling,” he explained. “I don’t want to do it. It was perfect.”

