Don Toliver's "Octane" Receives Early But Promising First Week Sales Projections

BY Zachary Horvath
2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 08: Don Toliver performs onstage during Michael Rubin's 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Don Toliver's fifth album "Octane" has been receiving a lot of glowing reviews from fans, and it seems like it will result in a great debut.

Don Toliver's name has just continued to grow larger and larger with each album release, and it seems like OCTANE is going to be that one album that turns him into a true superstar. Early sales projections are looking mighty promising as per Our Generation Music, his fifth effort has the potential to be the biggest Hot 200 debut of the year so far.

Projections right now have the Houston multi-talent at anywhere from 130-160K units first week. Even if he hits the low end of this range, Don T will usurp A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb, which moved 123,000 copies after it was all set and done. Moreover, it will be Don's strongest debut to date.

For context, his best is 2024's HARDSTONE PSYCHO which peaked at number three and sold 77,000.

Of course, this is just the very beginning of these predictions as OCTANE dropped last Friday, January 30. With that being the case, this figure could and most likely will fluctuate. We saw this with Rocky's project already as his reps were stating that DBD sold 130,000 physical units through vinyl alone.

While that figure seems to be correct, not all of the sales were tallied for its debut due to shipping delays. With that 130,000 claim, Rocky was at the 200K projection mark.

Who Is Featured On Don Toliver's Octane?

Hopefully, that doesn't happen for Don Toliver. But things, especially in the music business, happen. So, if things alter, don't be too surprised.

Nevertheless, the sales chatter shouldn't distract folks from the fact that the Cactus Jack signee delivered another quality listening experience.

There are some moments where the great ideas on OCTANE don't necessarily see themselves all the way through. But there are some incredibly high highs across the 18-song collection. Fans seem to be really gravitating towards tracks like "Rosary" with Travis Scott, the closer, "Sweet Home," which interpolates Kid Rock's "All Summer Long," "Gemstone," and "E85."

But speaking of the La Flame feature, he's one of five guests here. Yeat is the first to appear, joining Don for a fun crooning battle on "Rendezvous." Afropop sensation Rema follows the rage rapper up on the hazy "Secondhand." Immediately after Scott comes Teezo Touchdown and his elastic performance on "All The Signs." Last but not least is SahBabii on "K9," who's been seeing a nice resurgence and was also featured on another Don affiliated tape in JACKBOYS 2.

Past First Week Debuts For Don Toliver

