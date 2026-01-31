Houston Hip-Hop Legend Michael "5000" Watts Passes Away At 52

Of the many folks hip-hop fans in the South and beyond can thank for innovating chopped-and-screwed and bringing it to the mainstream, Swishahouse's DJ Michael "5000" Watts is among the top names. Sadly, the culture is now mourning his passing at the age of 52 on Friday (January 30). Watts' family confirmed it via an Instagram statement that evening.

"Watts transitioned surrounded by loved ones. We truly appreciate the love shown to Michael throughout his career and we ask for continued prayers as we navigate through this very hard journey," the statement read. "Mr. Watts developed a fatal heart rhythm called torsades de Pointes causing a sudden cardiac death. He leaves behind a wife, Tammy Watts, 5 beautiful kids and 2 loving grandkids. His legacy and career started at the age of 14. He continued his success as a business owner, DJ, radio personality, Founder & Owner Of Swishahouse and pillar in the community. A community event honoring his legacy will be announced in the coming days via Watts' official social media pages."

Swishahouse also issued a statement, as caught by Fox 26 Houston, sharing how 5000 Watts helped "define the sound, spirit, and global influence of Houston hip-hop." "Michael ‘5000’ Watts was more than a founder, he was a movement," the statement reads. "Beyond the music, Michael Watts was a mentor, a cultural curator, and a builder of opportunity. He believed in ownership, creativity, and the power of storytelling through sound."

Who Did Michael "5000" Watts Work With?

Artists like Paul Wall, DJ Paul, Juicy J, Slim Thug, Maxo Kream, Monaleo, and Drumma Boy took to social media with their tributes. Michael "5000" Watts' influence on these artists and many more, in ways big and small, is indelible.

For example, by launching Swishahouse with OG Ron C in 1997, Watts helped bring chopped–and–screwed to the hip-hop limelight. He was crucial to the careers of Wall, Thug, Chamillionaire, Mike Jones, and many more.