Music
Houston Hip-Hop Legend Michael "5000" Watts Passes Away At 52
Michael "5000" Watts founded the Swishahouse label in Houston and was instrumental in chopped–and–screwed's rise in hip-hop culture.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
January 31, 2026