Rap Trap – Song by Fivio Foreign

Fivio Foreign often makes gritty Brooklyn drill bangers, but his new song "Rap Trap" shows that he can still float over a more melancholy, slow-burning beat. Most notably, though, this track seems to address his beef with 21 Savage and the wider Atlanta hip-hop scene right now. Although there are little explicit markers of this, the context of Fivio's dismissal of 21's "F**k the streets" messages is impossible to overlook. There are some solid rhyme schemes here amid a passionate performance on the mic, and it all comes in one focused verse. While it's nothing out of the ordinary for him, it's still nice to hear him on different production with a real purpose. We'll see if Savage or anyone else in the A falls for the "Rap Trap," as unlikely as some fans believe that possibility is.