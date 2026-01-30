Rap Trap – Song by Fivio Foreign

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Fivio Foreign has been feuding with 21 Savage and Atlanta hip-hop as of late, resulting in this pseudo-diss track "Rap Trap."

Fivio Foreign often makes gritty Brooklyn drill bangers, but his new song "Rap Trap" shows that he can still float over a more melancholy, slow-burning beat. Most notably, though, this track seems to address his beef with 21 Savage and the wider Atlanta hip-hop scene right now. Although there are little explicit markers of this, the context of Fivio's dismissal of 21's "F**k the streets" messages is impossible to overlook. There are some solid rhyme schemes here amid a passionate performance on the mic, and it all comes in one focused verse. While it's nothing out of the ordinary for him, it's still nice to hear him on different production with a real purpose. We'll see if Savage or anyone else in the A falls for the "Rap Trap," as unlikely as some fans believe that possibility is.

Release Date: January 30, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Rap Trap

I don't take no drugs, swear I don't take no naps,
Real n***as down three, but I'ma bring us back,
Don't be mad at me, huh, I'ma stay in facts, look,
The only thing that A ever made was cap

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
