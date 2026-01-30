Sha'Carri Richardson Arrested For Excessive Speeding In Florida

Zachary Horvath
Track & Field: World Athletics Championships-Evening Session
Sep 21, 2025; Tokyo, Japan; Sha'Carri Richardson (USA) after winning the womens 4x100m relay final at National Stadium.
Sha'Carri Richardson is back in the news for an arrest several months after being handcuffed following a domestic violence incident.

Olympic track star Sha'Carri Richardson has just been arrested on a second-degree demeanor charge of dangerous excessive speeding. The 25-year-old reached a top speed of 104 miles per hour according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Per Florida Today, Richardson was pulled over during the evening of January 29 in the Orlando area.

No Jumper reports that the gold medalist was specifically driving on State Road 429. While on that road, Richardson was "dangerously tailgating" weaving in and out of lanes to pass other drivers per the police report. Her mugshot can be seen below.

She was booked into the Orange County jail with a bond set at $500. However, Richardson posted it not too long after her arrest and is free as of today.

Due to the speed at which she was driving, her situation falls under Florida's recently introduced "super speeders" law. It doles out larger fines and more jail time for anyone who goes 100 or 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. It was introduced last July and there are different tiers depending on how many times you break this law.

Since this was Richardson's first offense, she correctly was hit with the $500 bond fee. She also could have received 30 days of jail time. You can find out more here.

Sha'Carri Richardson Seattle Arrest

While Richardson was able to walk away from this fairly unscathed, this arrest speaks to a larger issue that the superstar athlete is facing.

This is her second arrest within the last year as she was charged with fourth degree assault/domestic violence back in July. She got into an argument with her boyfriend and fellow track star Christian Coleman at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. That quickly turned physical as Richardson continued to pursue and pester Coleman after the initial spat.

Per the surveillance footage that was captured, she shoved him and threw a pair of headphones that successfully struck him. Coleman didn't press charges and Richardson was able to be released the day after the incident.

