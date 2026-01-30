We're Back - Song by Concrete Boys

Lil Yachty and the Concrete Boys have just set expectations pretty high for their next project with this YouTube and Soundcloud exclusive, "WE'RE BACK." It's the group's first release within the last four months and it's an absolute banger with funny rhymes and cutthroat deliveries from the likes of Camo!, one of two new members in Honest, Draft Day, and Yachty himself. We don't know much about It's Us Vol. 2's progress, but what we can say is that Yachty announced that this sequel tape was in the works back in August 2025. In an Instagram Story, the founder tagged all of his crew mates with the caption reading, "VOL.2 OTW." If this is the level of chemistry and vibes we're going to be getting on the rest of the future tracklist, then we are all ears.
Release Date: January 30, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: It's Us Vol. 2 (?) (Release Date N/A)
Quotable Lyrics from "We're Back"
Huggin' the block with lean and guns
How could I hate on you? Life too fun
Black and white b*tch, think I'm fuckin' a nun
I seen a lot of 'em, them b*tches ain't nun'
If it's a problem I'm never gon' run