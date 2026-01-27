Lord Protect Me - Song by The Alchemist featuring Roc Marciano

The Alchemist is gearing up to release "The Good Book Vol. 3" and his new song "Lord Protect Me" has arrived.

The Alchemist is one of the most revered producers in hip-hop, and for very good reason. Overall, he is someone who drops a whole lot of music in the span of a year, and 2026 should be no different. The Good Book Vol. 3 is projected to release soon, and on Monday, we got a new single. This single is called "Lord Protect Me," and it features Roc Marciano . As you can imagine, Roc Marciano delivers a sensational verse, all while The Alchemist brings his signature production to the table. If you are a fan of both artists, you will certainly enjoy this latest effort.

