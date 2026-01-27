Lord Protect Me - Song by The Alchemist featuring Roc Marciano

The Alchemist is one of the most revered producers in hip-hop, and for very good reason. Overall, he is someone who drops a whole lot of music in the span of a year, and 2026 should be no different. The Good Book Vol. 3 is projected to release soon, and on Monday, we got a new single. This single is called "Lord Protect Me," and it features Roc Marciano. As you can imagine, Roc Marciano delivers a sensational verse, all while The Alchemist brings his signature production to the table. If you are a fan of both artists, you will certainly enjoy this latest effort.
Release Date: January 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Good Book Vol. 3
Quotable Lyrics from Lord Protect Me
Lord protect me from my friends (Live)
Still keep the F&M on my deathbed
Can't trust the rest around bread like a crystal meth head
Can't shit where you rest your head