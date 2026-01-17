SEEUMSAYIN – Song by BunnaB

BY Tallie Spencer
BunnaB is back with another catchy single.

Rising East Atlanta rapper BunnaB keeps her momentum surging with “SEEUMSAYIN.” It's a confident, high-energy record that leans fully into her charisma and sharp delivery. Known for her personality-driven bars, and hooks that stick, BunnaB has quickly become hard to ignore. Her breakout single “Bunna Summa” turned into a seasonal anthem, landing on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart. She's kept her traction by following with popular other releases such as “Innit” featuring YK Niece, and "Hoes Be Mad" with Cash Cobain.

Now, “SEEUMSAYIN” continues her hot streak. It feels like another natural step in a run that’s already been capped by her debut mixtape Bunna Summa (Ice Cream Summer Deluxe), signaling that her rise is just getting started.

Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

If he aint a trick
You b*tches can have him

