SEEUMSAYIN – Song by BunnaB

Rising East Atlanta rapper BunnaB keeps her momentum surging with “SEEUMSAYIN.” It's a confident, high-energy record that leans fully into her charisma and sharp delivery. Known for her personality-driven bars, and hooks that stick, BunnaB has quickly become hard to ignore. Her breakout single “Bunna Summa” turned into a seasonal anthem, landing on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart. She's kept her traction by following with popular other releases such as “Innit” featuring YK Niece, and "Hoes Be Mad" with Cash Cobain.