Mind Right - Song by BunnaB

BunnaB is currently on tour with YFN Lucci, and there is no denying that she is making very good use of her time right now. For instance, she just dropped off a new song called "Mind Right." Overall, this song is hard as hell. The production is fantastic and energetic, which allows BunnB to deliver confident flows and bars. She is a superstar on this song, and there is no doubt that she will create some fans with this one. The music video is just as energetic, which makes this track an absolute must-listen.
Release Date: February 11, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A