Hoes Be Mad (2.0) - Song by Cash Cobain featuring BunnaB, YKNIECE, Loe Shimmy & Zeddy Will

Cash Cobain's run over the past few years has been interesting to watch, and his latest remix is garnering praise from fans.

Cash Cobain is easily one of the biggest artists in New York right now. The Sexy Drill movement has been a success, and it continues to garner some new stars. Recently, Cobain brought some of these stars together for the remix of his track, "Hoes Be Mad." The 2.0 version brings together BunnaB, YKNIECE, Loe Shimmy, and even Zeddy Will. Overall, the vibe of the track is immaculate, and the melodies here are exactly what you would want to hear from all involved. It's another dope effort from Cash Cobain, who seems to be on the verge of superstardom with every new release.

Release Date: December 19, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

