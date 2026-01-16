One Of Them Ones – Song by Veeze featuring Lil Baby & Rylo Rodriguez

The three rap stars link up for their first official release together as a unit.

Detroit staple Veeze kicks off 2026 with “One Of Them Ones,” a high-profile collaboration featuring Lil Baby and Rylo Rodriguez. While the trio has crossed paths creatively for years through records like “U Digg” and “F*cked A Fan,” this marks their first official release together as a unit. The track arrives alongside a music video filmed largely aboard a private jet, with appearances from Playboi Carti, Lil Dann, and CED, adding to the sense of occasion. The record blends Veeze’s laid-back vibe with Baby’s polish and Rylo’s gritty realism, creating a confident, chemistry-driven moment.

The release also continues Veeze’s momentum as he builds toward his upcoming sophomore album Worst Tape, following recent singles and high-visibility streaming appearances.

Release Date: January 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Her grandaddy want me in college
I'm trappin like Nino Brown

