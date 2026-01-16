NBA YoungBoy Launches New Production Company With Upcoming Documentary

NBA YoungBoy is officially taking his hustle to the next level, but this time, it’s behind the camera. The Baton Rouge rapper just launched his own production company, 38 Films. And he’s kicking things off with a brand-new documentary centered around his life, music, and cultural impact. According to Variety, the project will be produced and distributed in partnership with Foundation Media Partners. This marks YoungBoy’s first major step into the film space as a producer.

The upcoming doc is being directed by Nico Ballesteros, the filmmaker behind the controversial Kanye West documentary In Whose Name?. While details are still under wraps, the film is expected to go way beyond your typical concert movie. Instead of just backstage clips and crowd shots, the project aims to dig deeper into YoungBoy’s real-life journey. From the pressure of nonstop touring to the influence he’s built as one of the most streamed artists in hip-hop.

YoungBoy has always moved on his own terms, and launching 38 Films feels like a natural extension of his independent mindset. He’s built a loyal fanbase without leaning heavily on traditional industry systems. And now he’s creating a lane where he can control how his story gets told. For an artist who’s constantly been in the headlines, owning his narrative is a powerful move.

NBA YoungBoy Is Giving Fans An Inside Look At His Life

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Fans can expect an inside look at what life looks like at hip-hop’s highest level. This includes the grind, the chaos, and the moments that don’t always make it to social media. Whether you’re locked in for the performances, the behind-the-scenes moments, or the bigger story of how YoungBoy became a cultural force, this documentary sounds like it’s aiming to deliver all of it.

In a statement reported by Variety, CEO of Foundation Media Partners Patrick Hughes said, "NBA YoungBoy is not just an artist. He’s a cultural force. "Through Nico’s vision, this film captures that energy honestly and cinematically, while giving audiences a real window into who he is beyond the stage."