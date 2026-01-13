Cash Out Ordered To Pay Sex Trafficking Victim $40 Million Amid Life Sentence

BY Caroline Fisher
One of Cash Out's sex trafficking victims has been awarded $10,000,000 in compensatory damages and $30,000,000 in punitive damages.

Cash Out has taken no shortage of legal losses in recent years, and now, he's taken one more. Complex reports that the 35-year-old rapper has been ordered to pay $40 million to one of his alleged sex trafficking victims. The victim in question, J.M., was awarded $10,000,000 in compensatory damages and $30,000,000 in punitive damages earlier this month.

J.M. hit Cash Out with a lawsuit back in 2022, alleging that he violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act. He allegedly forced her to work as a prostitute, threatening or physically harming her if she did not comply. Cash Out also allegedly forced J.M. to use drugs.

"The court's ruling underscores that sex trafficking carries serious legal consequences," J.M.'s attorney, Matthew Stoddard, said of the ruling. "It sends an important signal that exploiting vulnerable individuals is not only morally reprehensible but will be met with substantial accountability under the law."

Cash Out Sentence
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - August 20, 2014
Rapper Ca$h Out visits the SiriusXM Studios on August 20, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

"This judgment reflects a careful judicial recognition of the severity and long-term impact of sex trafficking," he continued. "It demonstrates that presentation of evidence showcasing the harm and exploitation associated with sex trafficking will compel significant financial consequences regardless of whether a judge or jury is the decision maker."

“Our firm’s fight will continue as we will now seek to collect substantial sums sitting in the Court’s registry as part of forfeiture proceedings associated with the criminal RICO prosecution of Mr. Gibson," Stoddard concluded. "We are also exploring the assignment of residual income streams from Mr. Gibson’s rap catalogue."

Cash Out was convicted of rape, sex trafficking, and RICO charges in July of 2025. Shortly after, he was sentenced to life in prison plus 70 years. His co-defendant, Tyrone Taylor, received the same sentence. His mother, Linda Smith, was also convicted and sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

