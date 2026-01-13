Stephen A Smith accidentally referred to Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk as the late Turning Point USA co-founder, Charlie Kirk, during an episode of First Take on Tuesday morning. A clip of the awkward slip-up is blowing up on social media.

"We saw Charlie Kirk catch 8 receptions for 144 yards," Smith said while discussing the Texans' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. When Shae Cornette chimed in to correct him, he added: "I'm sorry. Christian. I apologize. I apologize. Oh my God. Christian Kirk."

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University back in September. In the wake of his death, there was an outpouring of condemnation of political violence in America. Donald Trump has since posthumously awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Who Is The Texans' Next Opponent?

As for Christian Kirk, he played a pivotal role in the Houston Texans' 30-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He brought in eight catches for 144 yards and a touchdown. With the victory, the Texans will take on the New England Patriots on the road in the Divisional Round next weekend.

Mike Tomlin, head coach of the Steelers, announced that he's stepping down from his role after 19 years on Tuesday morning. "This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team," he said in a statement obtained by ESPN. "I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful."

During his tenure with the Steelers, Tomlin never had a losing season. Despite the regular season success, he finished with a postseason record of 8-12 and hadn't won a playoff game since 2016.